    বাংলা

    Doctor found dead with throat slit in Dhaka hotel

    She checked into the hotel on Wednesday morning with a man who identified himself as her husband

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 August 2022, 04:46 AM
    Updated : 11 August 2022, 04:46 AM

    A doctor has been found dead with her throat slashed in a hotel in Dhaka.

    Police recovered her body from Panthapath's 'Family Service Apartment' on Wednesday, said Inspector (Investigation) Zafar Hossain of Kalabagan Police Station.

    The 27-year-old woman was a native of Narsingdi.

    She passed her MBBS from Moghbazar Community Medical College Hospital and was enrolled in a gynaecology course at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

    She checked into the hotel with a man named Rezaul Karim Reza at 8 am on Wednesday, said Inspector Zafar Hossain. The duo identified themselves as husband and wife.

    At around noon, Rezaul Karim locked the room and ran away.

    Later, when the hotel manager called Rezaul, he said that his wife was sleeping and he will arrive soon. When the manager called Rezaul in the afternoon, his phone was found to be switched off.

    The hotel authorities then proceeded to inform the police about the matter at night after the man did not show up.

    Multiple injury marks were found on the doctor’s body, said Zafar Hossain. Rezaul had slit her throat and escaped, he said.

    The victim's family has filed a case over the incident, Zafar said. The police are trying to catch the suspect.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh opens COVID vaccination for kids aged 5-11
    First COVID shots for kids aged 5-11
    16 students from a Dhaka primary school are getting the Pfizer vaccine on a test basis
    Bus owners say they’ve scrapped waybill check in Dhaka
    Bus owners scrap waybill check in Dhaka
    They also say bus doors will be kept closed from one stop to another
    LGRD Minister Tajul says people have food, clothes and price surge will subside
    No one’s going hungry, without clothes: minister
    Tajul dismisses claims that Bangladesh is heading toward Sri Lanka’s fate
    15 villages in Jhalakathi inundated as three rivers burst banks
    Three rivers burst banks in Jhalakathi
    At least 15 villages were flooded as a low-pressure system triggers a tidal surge in the south coast

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher