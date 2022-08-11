Doctor found dead with throat slit in Dhaka hotel

A doctor has been found dead with her throat slashed in a hotel in Dhaka.
Police recovered her body from Panthapath's 'Family Service Apartment' on Wednesday, said Inspector (Investigation) Zafar Hossain of Kalabagan Police Station.
The 27-year-old woman was a native of Narsingdi.
She passed her MBBS from Moghbazar Community Medical College Hospital and was enrolled in a gynaecology course at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
She checked into the hotel with a man named Rezaul Karim Reza at 8 am on Wednesday, said Inspector Zafar Hossain. The duo identified themselves as husband and wife.
At around noon, Rezaul Karim locked the room and ran away.
Later, when the hotel manager called Rezaul, he said that his wife was sleeping and he will arrive soon. When the manager called Rezaul in the afternoon, his phone was found to be switched off.
The hotel authorities then proceeded to inform the police about the matter at night after the man did not show up.
Multiple injury marks were found on the doctor’s body, said Zafar Hossain. Rezaul had slit her throat and escaped, he said.
The victim's family has filed a case over the incident, Zafar said. The police are trying to catch the suspect.