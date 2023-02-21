Bangladesh remembering martyrs of 1952 Language Movement

Bangladeshis have begun paying homage to the heroes of the nation who sacrificed their lives for the right to Bangla as a state language in 1952, foiling a Pakistani conspiracy to destroy their culture.

They remembered martyrs, including Abdus Salam, Rafiq Uddin Ahmed, Shafiur Rahman, Abul Barkat and Abdul Jabbar, by placing flowers at the Shaheed Minar monuments across Bangladesh at 12:01 am on Tuesday.

The day is also being observed as International Mother Language Day across the globe, making it the day for ensuring the right to all languages.

In Dhaka, President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina led tributes by placing wreaths on the Central Shaheed Minar in the first hour. In the past two years, they sent representatives to pay homage for the coronavirus pandemic.

The immortal line -- “Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano Ekushey February, Ami Ki Bhulite Pari” (Can I forget the twenty-first of February, incarnadined by the love of my brother?) -- was on everyone’severyone’s lips.

Barefooted, people lined up with flowers to pay homage to the martyrs, waiting for their turn after the dignitaries.

Thousands of others will join the morning observance with Prabhat Feri processions.