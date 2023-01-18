Fire burns down ‘hundreds of Rohingya homes’ after shooting near Bandarban border

A Rohingya camp in Bandarban’s Konarpara caught fire after two rival groups in Myanmar engaged in a firefight in the zero point along the Tambru bordeline.

Naikhongchhari UNO Romen Sharma said authorities feared that hundreds of refugee homes had gone up in flames. But he failed to mention the extent of damage or the number of casualties.

Meanwhile, quite a few Rohingya families from the camp took refuge in Tambru Bazar area, authorities said.

Citing the locals, Romen said insurgent groups Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army and the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation were engaged in “intermittent shooting” from Wednesday morning to afternoon, causing a death and an injury.