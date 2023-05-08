Expat welfare minister says policy will be set to rehabilitate Sudan evacuees

Expatriates’ Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad has said the Expatriates’ Welfare Bank will come up with a policy to rehabilitate Bangladeshi evacuees from Sudan amid fighting between the army and a paramilitary force.

Upon greeting them at the airport on Monday, he said: “You will be able to return once things calm down in Sudan. If we find an alternative country for you to travel to, we’ll make arrangements accordingly.”

“The Expatriates’ Welfare Bank is there for your rehabilitation and once we set a policy, you’ll be able to receive aid from there.”