    বাংলা

    Actresses Apu Biswas, Nipun Akter buy AL nomination forms for reserved parliamentary seats

    Apu Biswas, Nipun Akter and Sohana Saba collect nomination papers from the Awami League headquarters in Gulistan

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Feb 2024, 10:41 AM
    Updated : 6 Feb 2024, 10:41 AM

    Popoular film actresses Apu Biswas, Nipun Akter and Sohana Saba have purchased nomination papers for the seats reserved for women in parliament.

    The Awami League began selling nomination forms for Tk 50,000 each on Tuesday.

    Apu, who had also sought the Awami League's ticket to contest the recent elections, is optimistic about her chances of securing a reserved seat.

    “As I am an actress, I feel a strong connection with the people and want to work for the development of women. If I am given the chance, I’ll work for the people," she said.

    Apu bought the form for Rajshahi Division's Bogura zone from the ruling party's central office in Gulistan.

    Meanwhile, Nipun Akter collected the form for the Chattogram Division. She was accompanied by actor Riaz.

    The Awami League nomination form for the Dhaka Division was bought by actress Sohana Saba.

    “My father was a freedom fighter. He was involved in Awami League politics throughout his life. He was a true patriot. I’ve been fortunate to be able to work with the Awami League for the last 15 years. Hence, I want to be an Awami League candidate,” said Saba.

    Although she has never been directly involved in any political activities, Saba said she had taken part in election campaigns in the past.

    “My father was involved in politics but I never thought of joining. I live like an ordinary person so I want to stand beside them and work for them.”

    Nomination forms for Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions are currently available on the second floor of the Awami League headquarters, while forms for Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions are on sale on the third floor.

    RELATED STORIES
    First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins in Tongi
    First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins
    The day’s schedule includes a series of sermons by renowned scholars, culminating in the country's largest Friday congregation
    RAB arrests teammate’s husband over theft of money, iPhones from cricketer Shorna
    Theft of cricketer Shorna’s iPhones: RAB arrests teammate’s husband
    Detainee Al Amin Dewan Azan married cricketer Nuzhat Tania only 12 days ago
    &lt;div class=&quot;paragraphs&quot;&gt;&lt;p&gt;তানিয়া আক্তার।&lt;/p&gt;&lt;/div&gt;
    Killers entered Tania’s home: Police
    Police or her family could not make it clear whether she had any conflict with anyone
    Can an alliance of independents replace Jatiya Party as opposition? Experts say ‘yes’
    Can independents sit on the opposition bench?
    Independents have secured nearly six times as many seats as the Jatiya Party

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps