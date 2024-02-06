Actresses Apu Biswas, Nipun Akter buy AL nomination forms for reserved parliamentary seats

Popoular film actresses Apu Biswas, Nipun Akter and Sohana Saba have purchased nomination papers for the seats reserved for women in parliament.
The Awami League began selling nomination forms for Tk 50,000 each on Tuesday.
Apu, who had also sought the Awami League's ticket to contest the recent elections, is optimistic about her chances of securing a reserved seat.
“As I am an actress, I feel a strong connection with the people and want to work for the development of women. If I am given the chance, I’ll work for the people," she said.
Apu bought the form for Rajshahi Division's Bogura zone from the ruling party's central office in Gulistan.
Meanwhile, Nipun Akter collected the form for the Chattogram Division. She was accompanied by actor Riaz.
The Awami League nomination form for the Dhaka Division was bought by actress Sohana Saba.
“My father was a freedom fighter. He was involved in Awami League politics throughout his life. He was a true patriot. I’ve been fortunate to be able to work with the Awami League for the last 15 years. Hence, I want to be an Awami League candidate,” said Saba.
Although she has never been directly involved in any political activities, Saba said she had taken part in election campaigns in the past.
“My father was involved in politics but I never thought of joining. I live like an ordinary person so I want to stand beside them and work for them.”
Nomination forms for Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions are currently available on the second floor of the Awami League headquarters, while forms for Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions are on sale on the third floor.