Bangladesh to make Speedy Trial Act a permanent law

The government is about to make the much-discussed Speedy Trial Act a permanent legislation instead of implementing it step by step.

After the decision came at the first meeting of the new Cabinet Division on Monday, Md Mahbub Hossain, the cabinet secretary, said the period of the law was extended until two years when it was enacted in 2002.

It was later stretched further by two-three years and the term of the Act will end on Apr 04, 2024.

“The cabinet has decided to make the law a permanent one and it will no longer be necessary to extend its term,” he said.

The last Bill on the Act was passed in parliament on Jul 9, 2019. It was passed by voice vote after the then Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan raised it as Law and Order Disruption (Speedy Trial) (Amendment) Bill 2019.

The law will remain in effect in 2024 after the Bill is passed.