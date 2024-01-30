Bangladesh to make Speedy Trial Act a permanent law

The government is about to make the much-discussed Speedy Trial Act a permanent legislation instead of implementing it step by step.
After the decision came at the first meeting of the new Cabinet Division on Monday, Md Mahbub Hossain, the cabinet secretary, said the period of the law was extended until two years when it was enacted in 2002.
It was later stretched further by two-three years and the term of the Act will end on Apr 04, 2024.
“The cabinet has decided to make the law a permanent one and it will no longer be necessary to extend its term,” he said.
The last Bill on the Act was passed in parliament on Jul 9, 2019. It was passed by voice vote after the then Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan raised it as Law and Order Disruption (Speedy Trial) (Amendment) Bill 2019.
The law will remain in effect in 2024 after the Bill is passed.
The law, originally enacted in 2002 and initially stretched by two years, subsequently underwent two additional extensions of its terms.
The speedy trial is effective against extortion, obstruction of movement of vehicles, harming vehicles, damage to movable and immovable property, mugging, piracy, spreading of terror and fear, creation of chaos, obstruction of the purchase of tender, frightening someone and other criminal activities.
Indictment under this law can result in two-five years of imprisonment with hard labour along with fines. The trials are carried out by multiple speedy tribunals in every district.
Offences that fall under the Speedy Trial Act are supposed to be settled in 120 days. In case of failure to do so, another 60 days can be added to the term.