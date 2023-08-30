More Bangladeshis believe country is heading in the wrong direction economically, politically: survey

A recent survey has shown a rise in the number of people who believe Bangladesh is going in the wrong direction economically and politically.

The study has been conducted jointly by The Asia Foundation, Bangladesh, and the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development, Brac University,.

It sheds light on Bangladeshi citizens’ perceptions regarding the political, economic, and social atmosphere of the country.

The survey titled “The State of Bangladesh’s Political, Governance, Development and Society” collected data from 10,240 adult men and women, across all 64 districts, during the period between November 2022 and January 2023.