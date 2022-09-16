Several injuries reported as shell from Myanmar hits Rohingya camp

    বাংলা

    Several people have reportedly been injured after shells from Myanmar struck a Rohingya camp at the border’s zero line.

    The shells fell at a refugee camp near the Tumabru and Konapara border zero line in Ghumdhum Union in Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari at about 8pm, according to camp community leader Md Arif aka Master Arif.

    In a video retrieved from the camp’s Rohingya residents, a bloodied man can be seen being carried onto an autorickshaw. However, bdnews24.com could not independently confirm the source of the video.

    “Three shells fell in the camp and nearby," Md Arif said. "Five people were injured in the blasts.

    Din Mohammad, a community leader at Konapara Rohingya camp, said: “A shell fell in the camp and exploded. One person was killed and six others injured.”

    Two other shells fell very close to the camp, according to him.

    “Another shell crossed the border and fell into Bangladesh, but I can’t pinpoint where it fell.”

    Md Arif also noticed a shell cross the border into Bangladesh, but he could not say whether anyone was wounded by it.

    The injured were rescued and sent to the MSF Hospital in Ukhiya, he said.

    SI Shohag Rana is in charge of the Ghumdhum Police Investigation Centre. When asked about the shells, he said: “We are unable to go to the border area and we cannot speak about border issues, either. We have no information on this matter.”

    Officials from the BGB and the Upazila administration were not available for comment.

