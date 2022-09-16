Several injuries reported as shell from Myanmar hits Rohingya camp

In a video retrieved from the camp’s Rohingya residents, a bloodied man can be seen being carried onto an autorickshaw. However, bdnews24.com could not independently confirm the source of the video.

“Three shells fell in the camp and nearby," Md Arif said. "Five people were injured in the blasts.

Din Mohammad, a community leader at Konapara Rohingya camp, said: “A shell fell in the camp and exploded. One person was killed and six others injured.”

Two other shells fell very close to the camp, according to him.

“Another shell crossed the border and fell into Bangladesh, but I can’t pinpoint where it fell.”

Md Arif also noticed a shell cross the border into Bangladesh, but he could not say whether anyone was wounded by it.