    বাংলা

    Bangladesh minister says government using lawful interception tech to monitor social media

    Rights groups have expressed concerns over reports that the government has purchased spying technology from Israel

    Parliament Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 Jan 2023, 05:10 PM
    Updated : 12 Jan 2023, 05:10 PM

    Amid concerns of rights groups over the purchase of internet surveillance technology by the government, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said it is using the technology permitted by the law.

    Transparency International, Bangladesh or TIB on Thursday expressed concerns over reports that the government purchased the technology from Israel.

    The use of such technology in the absence of specific policies will pose a “serious risk” of undermining several fundamental constitutional rights, the graft watchdog said.

    The home minister faced a question on the issue from ruling Awami League lawmaker Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin in parliament later.

    Kamal said the government armed the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre or NTMC under the ministry with Open Source Intelligence Technology.

    The work to launch an Integrated Lawful Interception System was ongoing to prevent activities against the state and the government by monitoring social media, he added.

    The NTMC provides lawful spying facilities and communication intel to other government agencies. It is also responsible for arranging electronic media surveillance for other government agencies.

    Kamal said law and order was “stable” in Bangladesh because the government was taking effective steps based on intel to prevent communalism, militancy and anti-state conspiracies.

    For this, he said in parliament, the government monitors published content, and does not violate the privacy of citizens.

    RELATED STORIES
    5 suspected members of Jamatul Ansar arrested in Chattogram Hill Tracts
    5 suspected members of Jamatul Ansar arrested
    The suspects allegedly took training at the camps of tribal separatist group the Bawm Party in the hill tracts
    Fire breaks out at Nupur Market in Chattogram
    Fire breaks out at Nupur Market in Ctg
    Emergency workers are engaged in efforts to put out the flames
    Hasina floats six proposals to achieve sustainable economic growth at G20 meeting
    Hasina floats six proposals to achieve sustainable growth
    She stressed the need for collective efforts to create a "just and fair" economic order in the wake of the pandemic and the Ukraine war
    Baby born at Dhaka metro rail station for the first time
    Baby born at Dhaka metro rail station
    A baby boy was safely delivered at the First Aid Centre at the Agargaon Metro Rail Station

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher