Railway suspends four over Sonar Bangla Express train accident

The railway authorities have suspended four officials, including a guard and a locomaster, after the Sonar Bangla Express train hit a freight train near Cumilla’s Hasanpur Railway Station.

Bangladesh Railway formed a four-strong investigation committee, led by Tareque Mohammad Imran, a divisional traffic officer of Bangladesh Railway, to find the cause of the accident. The committee has been told to submit the report on the incident in three days.

Several compartments of the Dhaka-bound passenger train from Chattogram derailed after it hit the freight train from behind at Hasanpur Railway Station in Nangalkot around 6:30 pm on Sunday.