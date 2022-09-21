Bangladesh upholds death sentences for 4 militants in Japanese national Kunio Hoshi's muder

The High Court has affirmed the death sentences for four militants of the outlawed Islamist outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh, or JMB, for the murder of a Japanese national in Rangpur in 2015.

The panel of Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon ruled on the death reference and convicts' appeal against their sentences on Wednesday.

But the court overturned the sentence for another convict, 34-year-old Ishaq Ali, who was also condemned to death by the trial court.