Police chief seeks Dhaka residents’ help to ‘foil acts of sabotage’

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has asked citizens to help “prevent acts of sabotage”, amid concerns over public safety in the city.

On Tuesday, Police Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali said the people of Dhaka have historically played a crucial role in resisting “autocracy”, and they will help prevent any sabotage attempts.

Dispelling anxieties fueled by social media, he said the Awami League's Nov 13 plans have no reason to stir public apprehension.

The commissioner added that all security forces will coordinate to maintain law and order and prevent disruptions.

He said a crude bomb attack targeted police in Uttara’s Jasimuddin Road and Mouchak on Monday, injuring one officer.

According to him, over the past two days, 17 bomb attacks and nine vehicle fires were reported, leading to 17 cases and 50 arrests.

The DMP chief also urged citizens not to shelter strangers and to verify national identity cards before accommodating anyone in messes, hotels, or guesthouses.

“If you see anyone suspicious, please inform the nearest police station or call 999,” he advised.

Claiming that crime remains under control, he added that over the past year, the DMP has been most active in managing street-level law and order.

When asked about security at the High Court, Sazzat said: “The High Court is a place for justice, and people will naturally go there.

“But the situation on the 13th of November will not be the same, and extensive security measures will be taken,” he added.