Assailants assault, smash arms of Natore journalist Selim in broad daylight

He is a lecturer at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib College in Chandrakala

Assailants have attacked and smashed both arms of the editor of the Natore-based daily Prantojon in the town’s Chandrakala.

Sajedul Islam Selim, 45, was assaulted around 12:15pm on Sunday while returning home from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib College in Chandrakala where he is a lecturer, said Natore Sadar Police Station chief Mahabur Rahman.

Following the assault, Selim, a resident of Panditgram in Natore Sadar, was taken to the Sadar Hospital with his body peppered with injuries.

“Both of his arms are broken, and we’re giving him oxygen support,” said Dr Palash Kumar Saha of the hospital.

Citing bystanders, police said a group of men had intercepted Selim’s motorcycle near Chandrakala Bazar.

They dragged him to a nearby tea stall, snatched away his mobile phone, and then battered him with hockey sticks and wooden poles.

The unidentified group of assailants proceeded to vandalise his motorcycle, warn him not to return to the college and fled the scene, police said.

Selim’s condition was unable to provide a statement.

“We’ve heard about the incident involving Sajedul Islam Selim,” said OC Mahabur.

“No written complaint has been filed yet, but we’ve begun an investigation. Legal action will be taken once a complaint is received,” he said.

The incident has sparked strong condemnation from journalists in Natore.

Reporters from both print and electronic media visited the hospital and demanded justice.

They called for the immediate arrest of the attackers and "exemplary" punishment.