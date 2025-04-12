Gaza protest march: 4 detained for attacking Bata shop in Pabna

Several windows of the sales centre have been broken from the stones pelted

Stones have been thrown at a Bata sales centre from a march in Pabna city in protest against the Israeli massacre in Gaza.

Police have detained four demonstrators from the march suspecting their involvement in the attack, but did not immediately reveal the names of the detainees.

The incident occurred around 1pm on Saturday at Latif Tower, adjacent to the city’s Swadhinata Chattar, according to Pabna Sadar Police Station chief Abdus Salam.

Witnesses said protesters hurled bricks and stones at the Bata outlet, smashing several glass windows. In response, shop employees quickly lowered the shutters to prevent further damage.

According to the witnesses and people associated with the shop, a march under the banner of “Mujahid Club Chhatra-Janata” was taken out from the city’s bus terminal area to protest the Israeli military action in Gaza.

Later, a group of 20 to 25 people marched from the city's Government Edward College gate to New Bridge and took up position at Swadhinata Chattar around 1pm, when some suddenly started throwing bricks and stones at the Bata shop, breaking glass.

As the situation worsened, the shop workers lowered the shutters of the sales centre.

Salam said, “Four people were arrested in front of the Government Shaheed Bulbul College gate on the way to the procession after the vandalism. Details can be given after the detainees are interrogated.”

Earlier on Apr 7, around 11am, students from various educational institutions in Pabna took out a large protest procession in support of Palestine.

People from different classes and professions participated in it. Shoes and stones were thrown at the Bata sales centre in Latif Tower on that day as well.

On the same day, a signboard was vandalised at the Bata sales centre in Rayer Bazar on the city’s Abdul Hamid Road.

At least 16 restaurants and sales centres were also attacked and vandalised in six districts due to the storage and sale of Israeli products from the processions that took place across the country in solidarity with the Palestinian people.