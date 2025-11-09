ACC seeks wealth statements of health advisor’s ex-personal officers within 21 days

The Anti-Corruption Commission has asked two former personal officers (POs) of Health Advisor Nurjahan Begum -- Tuhin Farabi and Mahmudul Hasan -- to submit wealth statements within 21 days.

ACC Public Relations Officer Aktarul Islam told journalists on Sunday that the notices were sent to the former POs on Thursday.

Sources within the ACC said the action follows a preliminary inquiry that found evidence suggesting the POs accumulated substantial wealth through irregularities while serving in the advisor’s office.

The allegations against the two include using their influence to manipulate physicians’ transfers, the tender process, and lobbying for personal or third-party benefits.

The notices require the POs to submit details of movable and immovable assets held by themselves, their spouses, and dependents, as well as liabilities and sources of income.

The ACC has also warned against providing false information or failing to comply within the stipulated deadline.

Earlier, a Dhaka court imposed travel bans on both POs on May 27. Mahmudul Hasan had previously denied the allegations.

The ACC launched the inquiry following a petition filed by three Supreme Court lawyers, who sought probes into three former aides of two separate advisors, including Tuhin Farabi and Mahmudul Hasan.