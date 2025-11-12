Hand grenades set off at Dhaka University’s TSC, no casualties reported

November 13, 2025
Published : 12 Nov 2025, 11:08 PM
Two hand grenades have been detonated at Dhaka University’s TSC.
Proctor Associate Prof Saifuddin Ahmed said the blasts occurred around 9:30pm on Wednesday, adding that no casualties were reported.
He said, “Miscreants threw two hand grenades from near the Suhrawardy Udyan. Our proctorial team and police are conducting a joint operation.”
At the site, a documentary titled “Fascist Disappearances, Murders, and Loot”, organised by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, was being screened. The screening was halted after the explosions.
Following the blasts, DU students staged a protest march, leaving Sir AF Rahman Hall and rallying through campus streets.