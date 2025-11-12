Hand grenades set off at Dhaka University’s TSC, no casualties reported

Two hand grenades have been detonated at Dhaka University’s TSC.

Proctor Associate Prof Saifuddin Ahmed said the blasts occurred around 9:30pm on Wednesday, adding that no casualties were reported.

He said, “Miscreants threw two hand grenades from near the Suhrawardy Udyan. Our proctorial team and police are conducting a joint operation.”

At the site, a documentary titled “Fascist Disappearances, Murders, and Loot”, organised by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, was being screened. The screening was halted after the explosions.

Following the blasts, DU students staged a protest march, leaving Sir AF Rahman Hall and rallying through campus streets.