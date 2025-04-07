Bangladesh anti-corruption chief equates ex-PM Hasina with ordinary corrupt people

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen has said there is no difference between former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India after her government was toppled by a mass uprising last year, and a typical corrupt individual.

Speaking at the ACC Headquarters in Dhaka’s Segunbagicha on Sunday, he said: “The process to bring back a corrupt fugitive is the same, whether it’s Hasina or anyone else.”

The national anti-graft agency is investigating multiple allegations of corruption against the ousted prime minister and her family.

On Dec 27, 2024, the ACC announced its decision to launch an inquiry into alleged “irregularities” in the allocation of plots in Purbachal to six members of Hasina’s family, including her sister Sheikh Rehana.

Subsequently, six separate cases were filed against them on Jan 12, 13, and 14.

On Mar 10, the commission approved the chargesheets in those cases.

Trial proceedings are expected to begin soon.

When asked whether the ACC had taken any initiative to officially bring Hasina back to face trial, Momen said: “We are prosecutors. Arrest warrants are not issued by us, they come from the court.

“The cases are going to court, and very soon, arrest warrants will be issued.

“If the accused is absent, there are other procedures,” he added. “Interpol is there. We will follow every available process.

“We are also in communication with international prosecuting agencies. We will proceed accordingly.”

The ACC chief said the court will decide the next steps once the cases are filed.

“Based on those directives, the ACC and the home and foreign ministries will act. We will proceed in that way,” he added.

Many of the accused in ACC cases have already fled the country.

In response to a question about those fugitives, Momen said: “Think about the limitations of the ACC. It is not the home ministry. I myself once served at the home ministry.

“The ACC does not have the authority to detain an accused,” he added. “We are making efforts – whenever we receive information, we try to ensure that the home ministry and other agencies prevent suspects from leaving the country.

“Several people are still under our watch.”

Asked if the ACC would carry out drives to arrest suspects, the chief said the commission is not a law-enforcing agency and must work with the support of others.

He added, “Many of us already know who is in the country and who is not – this is not unknown to us.

“Bringing back those who have fled requires an international process, and we must admit that it is a difficult one.

“For those still inside the country, how lenient or harsh we are, how objective we are – that is for you to assess. We are doing our best to mete out justice within the limits of our authority."

In response to a question on whether the ACC is still focusing its actions on opposition politicians and supporters, the chairman said: “Who is the ruling party now? We started our work on the 12th of December 2024.

“Name a single person released by the ACC since then—you can’t. The courts have granted bail, but that’s not within our control.

“The ACC is acting neutrally. We are not biased toward any party,” he added.