48,000 police personnel complete special training for national election

Out of 150,000 police personnel designated for duty in the upcoming national parliamentary election due in February, 48,000 have completed their election training.

Ahead of the polls, multiple security forces involved in maintaining law and order, including the Army, police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Ansar, have been conducting training from their respective positions for over two months.

On Tuesday, the Police Headquarters said in a press release that 48,000 police personnel have already completed their training and this initiative will continue.

The statement reads: "To enhance the skills and capability of police members for professional duty during the upcoming national parliamentary election, 48,134 police personnel have received election training so far. Prior to this, a Training of Trainers course on this training was held from the 31st of August to the 2nd of September."

The release states that around 150,000 police officers will perform field duty in the next general election.

"The actions of every one of them will be scrutinised at the national and international levels. The main objective of the programme is to develop every police member as skilled and disciplined through the training."

The training programme is being properly monitored by the Police Headquarters, it added.

"The inspector general of police (IGP) visited Rajshahi and Bogura last Sunday to physically inspect the field-level election training activities. He exchanged views with police trainees at the election training workshop and provided necessary guidelines."

Home Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury inaugurated the election training programme on Sept 7.

Police noted that this is the first time such training has been organised for its members surrounding a national election and the ongoing election training will continue until mid-January.

As part of election preparations, approximately 750,000 law-enforcing personnel are undergoing special election-related training.