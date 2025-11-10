Primary teachers’ movement ends with assurance of 11th-grade pay scale

Assistant teachers from government primary schools, who have been continuing their sit-in at Dhaka’s Central Shaheed Minar for three consecutive days and a nationwide work stoppage for two days, have announced the withdrawal of their movement after being assured of the 11th-grade pay scale.

Khairun Nahar Lipi, the convener of the “Primary Teachers' Demands Implementation Council” and general secretary of the Bangladesh Primary Teachers’ Association (Shahin-Lipi faction), announced the decision following a discussion between officials from the finance ministry and the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education at the Secretariat on Monday.

At a media briefing, she said the finance ministry issued a press release assuring the teachers that they will be given the 11th-grade pay scale, calling it a word they have never given before.

"We will withdraw all our programmes. Our leaders will make the formal announcement at the Shaheed Minar [on Tuesday]. We will also return to classes on Tuesday."

Lipi said, "Since head teachers have received the 10th grade, the finance and the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education consider the 11th grade for assistant teachers to be reasonable, considering the realities. At this moment, we believe this is a groundbreaking achievement for primary school teachers because we were apprehensive about the twelfth grade."

"The ministries have assured us in a written statement that they will quickly forward the proposal for the 11th grade to the Pay Commission, and the commission will swiftly send it to the finance ministry, and they will elevate assistant teachers to the 11th grade as quickly as possible."

She added, "Certainly, if the 11th grade had not been assured, we would not have moved from the Shaheed Minar under any circumstances. Since we have received the media statement, which is equivalent to a gazette notification for us, with everyone's presence and consensus, we have decided to withdraw the ongoing movement. The 11th-grade pay scale has been finalised."

The meeting with the teacher leaders was chaired by Finance Division Secretary Md Khairuzzaman Mozumde. Abu Taher Md Masud Rana, secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, was also present at the meeting.

Abdullah Shibli Sadiq, senior information officer of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, said in a media statement at 8:30pm, "The teachers' demands were discussed in detail during the meeting. On the upgrade of assistant teachers' current pay scale, the finance secretary said, 'The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education's proposal to upgrade the pay grade to the 11th grade has been sent by the Finance Division to the National Pay Commission 2025, where it is under consideration. The Finance Division will take necessary action on the matter after receiving the recommendation of the Pay Commission.'"

Primary school assistant teachers began a continuous sit-in at the Shaheed Minar on Saturday, demanding the 10th-grade pay scale, the resolution of complexities over receiving a higher grade after 10 and 16 years of service, and the assurance of 100 percent departmental promotions.

When they attempted to march towards Shahbagh that afternoon to hold a “pen-down strike”, police blocked them in front of Shahbagh Police Station.

At that time, the teachers' demonstration was broken up by police sound grenades, water cannons, batons, and tear gas. More than 150 teachers were injured and five were arrested.

After being blocked by police, the teachers returned to the Shaheed Minar and announced a work stoppage starting Sunday. That night, the teacher leaders announced the suspension of the programme but continued the sit-in. They later reversed that decision.

On Monday, the teachers remained at the Shaheed Minar for the third day. Their work stoppage programme also continued for the second day.