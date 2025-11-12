Police raid ex-minister Nowfel’s Chattogram residence over ‘Awami League activist gathering’

Police have conducted a raid at the Chashma Hill residence of former education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel in Chattogram and detained seven people following reports that Awami League activists were gathering there.

The operation took place on Wednesday afternoon at the house in Sholoshohor, after police received information that Awami League members -- who are currently barred from holding any political activity --were assembling at the site.

Panchlaish Police chief Md Solaiman confirmed that the detainees had been taken to the station for questioning.

“We received information that the Awami League and its affiliated organisations were gathering there. Upon inspection, we found no such meeting taking place,” he told bdnews24.com.

According to police, no family members currently reside in the property. Food is prepared on the fourth floor for an online catering service.

“Seven men were found cooking there. They identified themselves as workers of a food supplier. We brought them to the station for verification and questioning,” the officer said.

The Chashma Hill residence is known as the ancestral property of the late ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury, former Chattogram mayor and Awami League president.

His son Nowfel served as education minister in the ousted Awami League government.

The house was previously home to Mohiuddin’s wife Hasina Mohiuddin, who serves as the Women Awami League president, and their younger son Borhanul Hasan Chowdhoury Salehin.

Since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on Aug 5, 2024, no one has lived there.

Police noted that a group identifying themselves as “July activists”had tipped them off, alleging that Awami League supporters were gathering at the house to discuss programmes planned for Nov 13.

Based on the tip-off, Panchlaish Police conducted the raid after consulting higher authorities.

The six-storey building in Chashma Hill has a kitchen on the fourth floor, used for online food delivery.

A police officer said Nowfel’s brother Salehin used to run a restaurant at Yakub Centre in Nasirabad. The restaurant was closed after Aug 5 last year, but online food delivery continued from the kitchen at the house.