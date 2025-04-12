Light shower brings relief to Dhaka dwellers after baking daytime heat

Such spells of rain are usually coupled by nor’westers, meteorologist says

A sudden spell of rain has cooled off the capital after scorching heat left the citizens gasping for air as summer approaches.

On Friday, Meteorologist Shahinul Islam explained that such spells of showers usually occurred during March, April, and May, often following seasonal nor’westers.

“Sometimes no lightning flashes, and sometimes no hailstorms occur. These rains may pour down with certain aspects either present or absent,” he said.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast rain in three divisions of the country over the next 24 hours, starting from 6pm Friday.

Occasional gusts of wind, lightning, and rain or thundershowers are likely in some areas of the Rangpur, Rajshahi, and Sylhet divisions. Other regions are expected to remain mostly dry with occasional partly cloudy skies. The mercury is likely to rise slightly across the country.

In the past 24 hours, Sandwip in Chattogram and Chuadanga recorded the country’s highest temperature at 35.5°C.

Meanwhile, the low-pressure system that had formed in the Bay of Bengal earlier this week weakened significantly, according to the Met Office bulletin.

The low-pressure area extends to West Bengal and adjacent areas, it said.