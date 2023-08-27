Teesta River overflows dam, destroying over 50 houses in Kurigram

The Teesta River has burst its banks due to the heavy rain and high volume of water flowing downstream.

The river water has overflowed the flood control dam and damaged it, according to the Kurigram Water Development Board.

At least 30 metres of spurs on the dam were broken, said Abdullah Al Mamun, executive engineer of the board. The Teesta River water had fallen slightly, flowing 39 cm beyond the danger point at Kownia point on Monday, down from 47 cm over the danger point on Saturday.

Although the Teesta's water level dropped a little, the embankment was damaged and the river eroded its banks, engulfing more than fifty houses.