Teesta River overflows dam, destroying over 50 houses in Kurigram

The Teesta River has burst its banks due to the heavy rain and high volume of water flowing downstream.
The river water has overflowed the flood control dam and damaged it, according to the Kurigram Water Development Board.
At least 30 metres of spurs on the dam were broken, said Abdullah Al Mamun, executive engineer of the board. The Teesta River water had fallen slightly, flowing 39 cm beyond the danger point at Kownia point on Monday, down from 47 cm over the danger point on Saturday.
Although the Teesta's water level dropped a little, the embankment was damaged and the river eroded its banks, engulfing more than fifty houses.
Locals said that two government primary schools and a marketplace have nearly eroded away. Also, as many as 5,000 families have been marooned by the floodwater for the last two days.
River erosion has been visible around a one-and-a-half kilometre area in Rajarhat Upazila’s Burirhat. At least 50 families lost their homes in the river erosion in Khitabkha. Many of them have no other shelter.
Md Mamunur Rashid, a Gharialdanga union council member, said he lost his home in the flood.
River erosion was continuing in the region, the public representative said. The two-storey Khitabkha Government Primary School, Char Khitabkha Government Primary School and Burirhat marketplace were at risk, he said. The river could engulf them at any time if the administration takes no initiative to protect them.
He requested the Water Development Board and the local administration to take the initiative to protect the riverbanks.
Meanwhile, at least 16 rivers in Kurigram have been overflowing for the past few days.
The Teesta River was flowing over the danger level and at least 50 houses in Bidyanondo and Gharialdanga unions were swallowed by the river due to erosion. Also, around 500 houses were submerged in the floodwater caused by heavy rains and flash floods in both unions.
Locals said that most of the roads were inundated, hampering connectivity in the area. Also, they were having trouble cooking and doing other household chores. They could not feed their poultry and cattle due to the rain, they said.