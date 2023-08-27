    বাংলা

    Teesta River overflows dam, destroying over 50 houses in Kurigram

    Heavy rain and water flowing downstream have significantly raised the water level of the river

    Ahsan Habib Nilubdnews24.com
    Published : 27 August 2023, 07:32 AM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 07:32 AM

    The Teesta River has burst its banks due to the heavy rain and high volume of water flowing downstream.

    The river water has overflowed the flood control dam and damaged it, according to the Kurigram Water Development Board.

    At least 30 metres of spurs on the dam were broken, said Abdullah Al Mamun, executive engineer of the board. The Teesta River water had fallen slightly, flowing 39 cm beyond the danger point at Kownia point on Monday, down from 47 cm over the danger point on Saturday.

    Although the Teesta's water level dropped a little, the embankment was damaged and the river eroded its banks, engulfing more than fifty houses.

    Locals said that two government primary schools and a marketplace have nearly eroded away. Also, as many as 5,000 families have been marooned by the floodwater for the last two days.

    River erosion has been visible around a one-and-a-half kilometre area in Rajarhat Upazila’s Burirhat. At least 50 families lost their homes in the river erosion in Khitabkha. Many of them have no other shelter.

    Md Mamunur Rashid, a Gharialdanga union council member, said he lost his home in the flood.

    River erosion was continuing in the region, the public representative said. The two-storey Khitabkha Government Primary School, Char Khitabkha Government Primary School and Burirhat marketplace were at risk, he said. The river could engulf them at any time if the administration takes no initiative to protect them.

    He requested the Water Development Board and the local administration to take the initiative to protect the riverbanks.

    Meanwhile, at least 16 rivers in Kurigram have been overflowing for the past few days.

    The Teesta River was flowing over the danger level and at least 50 houses in Bidyanondo and Gharialdanga unions were swallowed by the river due to erosion. Also, around 500 houses were submerged in the floodwater caused by heavy rains and flash floods in both unions.

    Locals said that most of the roads were inundated, hampering connectivity in the area. Also, they were having trouble cooking and doing other household chores. They could not feed their poultry and cattle due to the rain, they said.

    RELATED STORIES
    After devastation in southeast, Bangladesh forecasts heavy rain in north
    Heavy rain forecast in the north
    Some rivers in the northern region will flow above the danger level
    Sunardi, a 52-year-old tobacco farmer, collects murky water for daily needs from a hand-dug well on a dry riverbed, the only remainder of what was once a flowing river as drought strikes in Grobogan regency, Central Java province, Indonesia, Jul 27, 2023.
    Indonesian villagers dig up dry river bed in drought
    Villagers have been digging up the river bed since June, when the water in their wells ran out
    Buffalos move past a partially submerged auto-rickshaw in a water-logged area following heavy rains in Mathura, India, July 19, 2023. REUTERS/Sunil Kataria
    Yamuna river floods India's Mathura, Vrindavan after heavy rainfall
    Officials from the district administration also acknowledge that they are concerned about the spread of contagious diseases
    BGB soldier dies while chasing a smuggler in Kurigram
    BGB soldier dies while chasing a smuggler
    Two BGB soldiers swam across the river during the chase. One of them fell sick after reaching the other bank

    Opinion

    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts
    Prigozhin's presumed death may create new problems for Putin