    Mail train carriage set ablaze in Joypurhat

    Police suspect that arsonists started the fire shortly before the train reached the Joypurhat station

    Joypurhat Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 Dec 2023, 06:18 AM
    Updated : 16 Dec 2023, 06:18 AM

    A compartment of a moving mail train was allegedly set on fire by arsonists in Joypurhat.

    The incident took place at the Joypurhat railway station around midnight on Friday, according to Muktar Hossain, chief of Santahar Railway Police Station.

    The fire damaged a few seats in the carriage, but no casualties were reported, he said.

    Passengers waiting on the station platform noticed the flames shortly after the Parbatipur-bound 'Uttara Express' arrived in Joypurhat.

    They promptly extinguished the fire, and the train resumed its journey afterwards.

    Police suspect that the arsonists started the fire shortly before the train reached Joypurhat.

    Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter and will provide further details once the probe is complete, said Muktar.

