Mail train carriage set ablaze in Joypurhat

Passengers waiting on the station platform noticed the flames shortly after the Parbatipur-bound 'Uttara Express' arrived in Joypurhat.

They promptly extinguished the fire, and the train resumed its journey afterwards.

Police suspect that the arsonists started the fire shortly before the train reached Joypurhat.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter and will provide further details once the probe is complete, said Muktar.