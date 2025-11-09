Dhaka College, Ideal College students vow to end campus clashes in police-brokered ‘peace pact’

Students of Dhaka College and Ideal College have verbally agreed to a “peace pact”, pledging to put an end to years of campus clashes that often spilled onto city streets.

The agreement ceremony took place at Dhaka College on Sunday afternoon, in the presence of teachers and police officials. Students from both institutions participated, promising to avoid future confrontations.

Dhaka College, Ideal College and City College -- three of the capital’s most prominent educational institutions -- have long been known for their rivalries. Their frequent disputes often erupt into violent street brawls, causing major traffic disruptions and public distress around New Market.

To prevent such unrest, New Market Police Station organised the event. Students said the initiative came from New Market Police chief AKM Mahfuzul Haque, who took the lead in brokering peace among the three colleges.

Officer Mahfuzul said, “We organised a peace pact event for the students of Dhaka College, City College and Ideal College. However, the City College students didn’t show up. Now what can we do?”

“However, we applaud the fact that students from two colleges agreed verbally on the peace pact. We'll form a committee including teachers and students from both colleges and police.

“In future, if there's any dispute among the students of these two colleges, it will be resolved through this committee.”

As part of the symbolic gesture, Dhaka College students welcomed their counterparts from Ideal College with flowers when they arrived at the venue. Many were seen embracing each other in a show of goodwill.

Dhaka College Principal Professor AKM Elius, Ideal College Acting Principal Muhammad Rezwanul Haque, and faculty members from both colleges attended the ceremony.