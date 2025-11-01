Three Bangladeshi-Americans set to take office as mayor and councilmen in US city

Bangladeshi-origin US citizen Mahabubul Alam Tayub is set to become the mayor of Millbourne city in the state of Pennsylvania, running unopposed.

Two other Bangladeshi-Americans are also set to be elected councilmen unopposed in the city.

The results will be officially announced after Nov 4.

Tayub, a native of Chattogram, gained recognition as the first Bangladeshi American mayor in the US when he won the city mayor position in November 2021.

After completing his four-year term, he ran again in the election slated for Nov 4. As no one sought a nomination against him, he is set to be elected unopposed.

Out of the five councilman seats in this city, two will not have an election this time.

In the two seats out of remaining three, 21-year-old Sayeed Riyad, originally from Chattogram's Patenga, and 35-year-old Shaheen Alam from Naogaon are set to be elected unopposed. Another individual named Kim Harper is also being elected unopposed to the third seat.

The two councilman seats in this city that are not being contested this time are currently held by Salahuddin Mia from Chattogram and Chris Beslis.

After studying economics at Chittagong University, Tayub moved to the United States in the early 2000s and settled in Millbourne borough.

Initially, while studying, he was involved in activities of the Bangladeshi community in greater Philadelphia. Before being elected Millbourne city mayor, he served as a councilman for eight consecutive years. After taking office as mayor, he renamed a section of Millbourne city's Sellers Avenue as “Bangladesh Avenue” in 2022.

The councilman-elect Sayeed settled in the US with his parents at the age of two. After graduating from Upper Darby High School, he studied mechanical engineering at Temple University. He is also involved in community-based activities.

Shaheen completed his undergraduate degree from National University in Bangladesh and settled in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, in 2011. Alongside his involvement in community activities, he serves as a manager at a company.