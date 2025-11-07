Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 07, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Recently returned expatriate worker shot dead at Khulna’s Rupsha

45-year-old Sohel Howladar had returned to Bangladesh only a few days ago

Expatriate worker shot dead at Khulna’s Rupsha

Khulna Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 07 Nov 2025, 10:18 AM

Updated : 07 Nov 2025, 10:18 AM

Related Stories
Man shot dead in Ctg BNP rally, candidate hospitalised
Man shot dead in Ctg BNP rally, candidate hospitalised
Police couple to die for murder of co-worker over affair
Police couple to die for murder of co-worker over affair
28 public holidays in 2026
28 public holidays in 2026
DU protest calls for reinstating music, PE teachers at primary level
DU protest calls for reinstating music, PE teachers at primary level
Read More
Trump acknowledges Americans are paying ‘something’ for tariffs
Trump acknowledges Americans are paying ‘something’ for tariffs
UN Security Council removes sanctions on Syria's president
UN Security Council removes sanctions on Syria's president
USDA must fully fund food aid benefit by Friday: judge
USDA must fully fund food aid benefit by Friday: judge
Trump says Kazakhstan to join Abraham Accords
Trump says Kazakhstan to join Abraham Accords
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Read More