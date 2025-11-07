Recently returned expatriate worker shot dead at Khulna’s Rupsha

A Bangladeshi expatriate worker has been shot dead in Khulna’s Rupsha only a few days since he returned to the country.

The incident occurred next to a field owned by Manik Sardar in the Ramnagar area of Noihati Union around 9pm on Thursday.

Mahfuzur Rahman, chief of Rupsha Police Station, said that 45-year-old Sohel Howladar hailed from Rahimnagar village. He had been living in Saudi Arabia for a long time and had returned home only a few days ago.

“Sohel was at a field next to his house on Thursday night when a few criminals caught sight of him and fired several shots,” he said.

“He was killed on the spot. When people heard the gunfire and came looking, the criminals fled.”

The motive for the murder is not yet clear, OC Mahfuzur said. The body has been sent to the morgue at Khulna Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

An operation is underway to find the cause of the murder and arrest those involved, he said.

Sohel is the third person to be shot dead in Rupsha this year.