Sheikh Hasina’s interviews: Bangladesh summons Indian deputy high commissioner

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned an Indian diplomat over former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s interviews with Indian news outlets while in Delhi.

On Wednesday, Indian Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe was called to the ministry’s South Asia wing, where Bangladesh conveyed its concern and requested that Indian media immediately cease providing such platforms to Sheikh Hasina, according to ministry officials who spoke to bdnews24.com on condition of anonymity.

An official said, “The deputy high commissioner was told that allowing the former prime minister, now living in exile in Delhi, to speak to mainstream Indian media is not conducive to bilateral relations.”

The ministry has formally requested the Indian authorities to put an immediate stop to it.