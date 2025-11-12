Bus catches fire at Mawa expressway entrance in Dolaipar

A bus has caught fire on the road at the Dolaipar Para entrance to the Mawa expressway in Dhaka.

Firefighters rushed to the scene after receiving the alert and brought the flames under control.

Rozina Akter, duty officer at the Fire Service control room, said two units were dispatched at 6:38pm on Wednesday.

A video of the incident shows the bus ablaze in the expressway lane near Dolaipar Yan Xin Restaurant, with bystanders claiming it was set on fire.

Wednesday also saw vehicles on fire in three other locations across Dhaka: a Century Transport bus outside Sony Cinema in Mirpur, a police pickup in Kakrail, and a microbus in Uttara.

Police and fire officials confirmed mechanical faults caused the latter two incidents. No casualties have been reported.