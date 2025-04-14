Traditional craft goods delight customers at Doel Chattar

“There are so many things here! I’m really enjoying it,” one visitor says

Bangladesh is celebrating Pohela Boishakh, the first day of the Bengali New Year, with a variety of events for the occasion. A hint of that festive feel can also be seen at the stores for craft goods at Dhaka University’s Doel Chattar.

Customers and vendors were engaged in spirited haggling at the stalls in the area on Monday morning. The sight reminded some of the Boishakhi fairs of their childhood.

Using bold strokes of their paintbrush, some artists drew designs while others touched up the colours in deft hands. Visitors and customers browsed through the many traditional and exotic wares on display.

Alongside clay pots, pitchers, flowerpots, painted bowls, horse carriage models, dolls, and other clay products were bamboo winnowing fans, strainers, fishing coops, farmers’ hats, palm leaf hand fans, and hand fans made of cool mat leaves.

Traditional musical instruments like the ektara, dotara, dugdugi, khol drums, and cymbals were on sale as well.

Jewellery boxes, model rickshaws, jute embroidered bags and hangings, paper flowers, paper birds, spinning wheels, ghungroos, balloons – there seemed to be no end to them.

Shoaib Ahmed and his wife Rumpa – both of whom are employed in the private sector – came from Dhaka’s Mirpur-10.

“We mainly came for the Shobhajatra,” she said. “But when we caught sight of these craft goods, we couldn’t help ourselves.”

“I bought a jute bag. Rumpa bought a cane jewellery box. There are so many things here! I’m really enjoying it.

Dhaka University official Mokbul Hossain has brought his wife and child to browse the wares.

“These displays remind me of the village fairs of my youth,” he said. “The same kinds of craft goods can be found here. I bought a handfan made of palm leaves.”

A group of three Dhaka University students - Raina, Poppy and Papia – had come together.

“Many traditional crafts from Bengali culture can be found here,” Raina said. “I’m enjoying it a lot. There is a festive atmosphere all around us.”

Foreign nationals also visited the shops at Doel Chattar. Stelle Kallis, who works for a Dutch NGO, came wearing a red saree and had flowers in her hair. She fit in seamlessly with the crowd.

In halting Bengali, she said: “I have been living in Bangladesh for two years. Seeing a festival for all is fantastic. The crafts here are excellent too. These are definitely part of your culture and its traditions. I bought several things.”

On Monday, all of Bangladesh erupted in celebration of the Bengali New Year. Cultural organisation Chhayanaut rang in the dawn with their customary musical performance at Dhaka’s Ramna Batamul.

At 9am, the Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra set out from the Dhaka University Faculty of Fine Arts. The participants marched around the Shahbagh intersection, passed through the TSC intersection, the Shaheed Minar, the Dhaka University Physical Education Centre, and the Doel Chattar before ending the procession in front of the faculty on the road in front of Bangla Academy.