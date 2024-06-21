Water levels on the Brahmaputra and Jamuna rivers are likely to reach the danger level in 72 hours, according to the Water Development Board

Flood situation to improve in Sylhet, Sunamganj, and Netrokona; worsen in Rangpur

The Flood Forecast and Warning Centre of the Bangladesh Water Development Board has forecast improvement in the existing flood situation in the low-lying areas of Netrokona, Sylhet, and Sunamganj districts over the next 24 hours.

However, the flood situation may worsen in some parts of Rangpur, said Executive Engineer Sardar Uday Raihan of the WDB.

“The water level may rise in the Dudhkumar, Teesta and Dharala rivers in the northern part of Bangladesh over the next 72 hours. Short-term floods may hit the low-lying areas in Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Nilphamari. Also, the flood situation may worsen in the low-lying areas of Rangpur.”

The water levels of the Brahmaputra and Jamuna Rivers are increasing continuously and are likely to reach the danger level in 72 hours, according to the flood forecast by the Water Development Board.

Also, the water level in the Ganges and Padma Rivers may continue to rise for the next 72 hours, the WDB statement said.

Meanwhile, the main rivers in the northeastern part of the country are seeing their water levels drop, which may continue for the next 48 hours, the statement said.

The Teesta, Surma, Kushiyara, and Old Surma rivers flow over their danger levels at some points.

Some parts of the Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet Divisions were likely to experience moderate rain with gusty wind or thunderstorms over the next 72 hours, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in its forecast at 9am on Friday.

“The extended section of western low pressure has spread from West Bengal in India to northwestern Bay of Bengal. The monsoon is now active over Bangladesh,” said meteorologist Bazlur Rashid.

The most rain recorded over the past 24 hours was 163 mm in Khulna’s Meherpur.

The BMD also recorded 87 millimetres of rain in Cox’s Bazar, 85 millimetres in Bagerhat’s Mongla and 76 millimetres in Madaripur.

The highest temperature recorded in Bangladesh was 35.4 degrees Celsius in Jashore in the past 24 hours, while the minimum was 22.8 degrees Celsius in Joypurhat.

The BMD’s five-day forecast showed the likelihood of more rain towards the end of the period.