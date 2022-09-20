EVM costs go up by Tk 100,000 per machine as dollar surges

Bangladesh will need to spend roughly Tk 300,000 on an electronic voting machine or EVM under a Tk 87 billion project to buy and maintain the devices ahead of the next parliamentary polls.

The Election Commission on Monday approved the project, under which as many as 200,000 EVMs will be bought. Funds will also go into maintenance, developing manpower, and training.

It took Bangladesh Tk 200,000 to buy each of the 150,000 EVMs in 2018. With those EVMs, it will be possible to hold voting in 70-80 constituencies.