Hope for ‘exemplary’ maximum punishment for Hasina, says Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam

Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam says he expects the International Crimes Tribunal to give the maximum punishment to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in a case of crimes against humanity for trying to suppress the July Uprising.

A three-member International Crimes Tribunal bench led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder set the verdict date for Nov 17 on Thursday.

Apart from Hasina and Asaduzzaman, ex-IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun is also an accused in the case. Mamun has confessed his guilt and turned state's witness in the case. He was produced in court on Thursday.

After the court fixed the date for the verdict, Chief Prosecutor Tajul said: “We promised that if anyone commits a crime in Bangladesh, no matter whoever they are, how powerful they may be, they will be brought to justice in the proper manner for committing crimes against humanity.

“Now, on Nov 17, the court will exercise its discretion, and its wisdom, and will deliver justice to a nation anxious and thirsting for justice through a proper verdict. We expect that this verdict will stand as an example to the future of Bangladesh, In Sha Allah.”

Tajul said, “We have prayed to the court for the maximum punishment. The court will exercise its discretion and our prayer is that the accused be given the maximum punishment for this crime.”

The prosecution is seeking the death penalty for both Hasina and Asaduzzaman in the case.