Court orders Chandpur DC to collect four years of back taxes from illegal Meghna sand mining

In the full verdict, the Appellate bench wrote that the High Court Division’s verdict was “erroneous” in many aspects and “expressed frustrations” over the violation of many procedures by the court officers, affiliated with the said division bench.

Four days after the court ordered a stop to the mining operation, Selim was expelled from the ruling party. At the time of his expulsion, he was serving as president of the Lakshmipur union unit of the party.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission, or ACC, started a case against Selim last week, accusing him of concealing information about unaccountable wealth worth Tk 345 million. In addition, he has been accused of concealing information about Tk 6.7 million in his wealth statement to the graft-busters.

Following a raid on Apr 6 this year, the national anti-graft watchdog found that the expelled ruling party leader had attempted to misappropriate around Tk 4 billion by overvaluing the price of a piece of land for the Chandpur University of Science and Technology.

According to ACC, the price of the land was 20 times higher than the government’s fixed price for land acquisition. The ACC, however, said Selim failed to embezzle the amount as the matter had come to light.