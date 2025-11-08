15 injured as rival groups armed with spears clash again in Narsingdi

At least 15 people have been injured in a clash between two rival groups over collecting extra fares at a ferry terminal in Narsingdi.

The violence erupted on Saturday morning at Jitrampur in Madhabdi Upazila after announcements were made over loudspeakers calling on supporters to gather, according to Md Nazrul Islam, chief of Madhabdi Police Station.

He said the groups, led by Shahid Member and Chan Mia, had long been vying for control of the Jitrampur ferry terminal and the collection of fares.

Earlier on Monday and Tuesday, clashes between the same groups had left at least 10 people injured, prompting police to deploy additional forces to restore order.

However, taking advantage of reduced police presence on Saturday morning, both sides again mobilised men armed with spears and other weapons after announcing the gathering over loudspeakers, according to Nazrul.

Several of the wounded received treatment at Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, while others reportedly sought care in secret to avoid arrest.

Police have since returned to the area and the situation is now under control, Nazrul added.