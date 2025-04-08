The organisers are still undecided on whether to call it Mongol Shobhajatra or Anondo Shobhajatra

As uncertainty shrouds its name, will this year’s Mongol Shobhajatra echo its legacy?

Organisers are putting final touches to this year’s Mongol Shobhajatra to be held at Dhaka University’s Faculty of Fine Arts amid a swirl of controversy and criticism.

Event insiders say the procession will channel the spirit of the 2024 July Uprising, standing in defiance of autocracy.

Yet, in a striking break from tradition, the 26th batch of Fine Arts students—long the heart and soul of the celebration—have stepped back, condemning this year’s Pohela Boishakh festivities as “nepotistic and politically motivated amid a moment of national transition”.

Their boycott has raised doubts over the event’s cohesion and spirit, with many questioning how successful the Shobhajatra can be without their leadership.

Azharul Islam Chanchal, the dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts, insists the celebration will go ahead in a festive mood.

“With great enthusiasm, teachers, students, and prominent artists from across the country are working together to welcome the Bengali New Year,” he said.

According to him, over 60 percent of the work has been completed, and the rest is on track for timely delivery.

A press conference is scheduled within Apr 11 to share further details.

On-site, the main visual theme is beginning to emerge: a towering, horned demon made of bamboo and cane—intended to symbolise tyranny.

The organisers believe this will serve as the central motif of the Shobhajatra.

Four motifs have already been sculpted, with artists and alumni overseeing the work.

The absence of current students, however, has left the atmosphere unusually subdued, with noticeably less energy and enthusiasm than in previous years.

Adding to the confusion is the lingering uncertainty over the name.

Organisers have yet to finalise whether it will retain the title Mongol Shobhajatra or be rebranded as Anondo Shobhajatra.

RUMBLINGS OF NAME CHANGE

The procession that first emerged from the Faculty of Fine Arts in the 1980s as a call to break free from military rule later evolved into what is now celebrated as Mongol Shobhajatra.

In 2016, the programme also received the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) cultural heritage recognition.

On Mar 23, at a briefing, Cultural Affairs Advisor Mostofa Sarwar Farooki hinted at a possible name change for the event.

Following public criticism, he clarified the next day—after a meeting at Dhaka University’s Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on the Bangla New Year 1432 celebrations—that no decision had been made to change the name of Mongol Shobhajatra.”

When asked about the name change, Dean Azharul said: “There are different committees and sub-committees involved in the event.

“All final decisions will be made collectively. Nothing has been decided yet about changing the name.”

Pressed on whether preparations were being made under the name Mongol Shobhajatra or Anondo Shobhajatra, he said: “We will inform journalists once everything is finalised — how the motifs will be presented, how the entire event will be organised, all of that will be shared after discussions with all parties involved.”

Efforts to reach the cultural affairs advisor for comment were unsuccessful.

A press conference on the national celebration of Bangla New Year 1432, initially scheduled for Tuesday at the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, has also been postponed.

When asked about the cancellation, the advisor’s Private Secretary Muktadirul Ahmed told bdnews24.com: “The briefing will now be held on a larger scale.

“The Chief Advisor’s Office has asked for time, and once a date is confirmed, everyone will be informed.”

WHAT IS PLANNED FOR THE EVENT

Artists have made significant progress on this year’s key motifs: a towering effigy symbolising tyranny, a large hilsa fish, a traditional wooden tiger crafted by Sonargaon’s folk artists, and a dove of peace.

The bamboo and wood frameworks are nearly complete—awaiting fabric and colour to bring them to life.

The effigy of the fascist figure is nearly 20 feet tall, while the hilsa, Bengal tiger, and dove will each stand around 16 feet.

A symbolic water bottle may also be crafted in memory of Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mughdo.

However, which motifs will ultimately be included, and how they will be presented, remains under discussion.

“We are working on five to six motifs,” said Prof Azharul. “Once everything is finalised, we will announce it formally.”

Those involved in the event revealed that masks of animals and birds, including elephants, tigers, and owls, will also be included.

These masks are currently being crafted on the Faculty of Fine Art premises.

In addition, the faculty’s boundary walls are being adorned with designs inspired by Rajshahi’s traditional Shokher Hari pottery.

The walls are also being aesthetically enhanced with flowers, birds, and foliage designs.

Similar to previous years, the faculty's Bokultola will host the Chaitra Sankranti programme, marking the eve of the New Year.

This event, featuring dance and music, will run from 4pm to 10pm and will also include a Jatra Pala (folk theatre) performance.

The theme for this year’s Mongol Shobhajatra is “Symphony of the New Year, End of Fascism”.

Embracing this theme, the Shobhajatra will showcase the age-old cultural heritage of Bengal.

According to event insiders, it will also convey the hope that the “fascism” that was ousted through the July-August uprising last year will never rise again in the country.

“We do not want ‘fascism’ to rise again in this country after the fall of the ‘fascist’ regime,” said Azharul.

“This year’s procession will embody the spirit of 2024 while showcasing our history and rich cultural heritage.”

STUDENTS’ BOYCOTT

Every year, the preparations for the Mongol Shobhajatra at the Faculty of Fine Arts are officially overseen by a specific batch of students and are carried out through the combined efforts of both students and teachers.

The entire funding for the event is raised through the sale of artwork created by the faculty's students and teachers.

According to tradition, this year, it was meant to be the responsibility of the 26th batch.

Students from the 26th batch have issued a statement expressing their dissatisfaction.

“This time, the planning is being done exclusively by the teachers without any consent or involvement of the students, which is not in line with our beliefs and ideas, in an exceptional manner, unlike the previous practice of the Fine Arts Faculty,” the statement reads.

It added, “The decision to organise Boishakh academically this time has been taken very abruptly with the involvement of a specific student-teacher group without any prior discussion with the students studying in the faculty or any student representatives.”

In a statement issued on Mar 26, the 26th batch students claimed: "This year's Pohela Boishakh celebration has political motives.

“Due to the sycophantic attitudes of those involved, we do not support this year’s official celebration and the Shobhajatra."

In response, Dean Azharul said: “The 26th batch is now former, they are no longer running students. And the running students are involved in the work of Mongal Shobhajatra.”

One of the faculty members told bdnews24.com, “The complaints raised by the students are valid. This year's Mongol Shobhajatra has become much more politically driven.

“As a result, the spontaneous participation that once characterised the event has been diminished.”

A student from the 26th batch said, “Our batch and the general students of the faculty have boycotted this event.

“Our teachers are being excessively sycophantic. That is why we are not involved in this year's event."

CONTROVERSY OVER ‘ABU SAYED MOTIF’

Several reports circulated on social media suggest that a central motif for the Mongal Shobhajatra would depict Abu Sayed, a student from Rangpur’s Begum Rokeya University, who was killed in the July Uprising.

The motif was said to show Sayed standing with his arms outstretched, an image that quickly became emblematic of the uprising.

Following public backlash, organisers have backtracked from the decision.

The statement from the students of the 26th batch of the fine arts said, “The design and concept of the procession’s structures were entirely determined by the teachers.”

“General students of the fine arts faculty were neither involved in nor informed about these decisions.”

“We were not aware of any structure related to martyr Abu Sayed, and we do not support actions that may offend anyone’s ideology,” the students said.

“Such a tasteless and farcical decision was not discussed with us, nor did the general students of fine arts endorse it.

“The negative reactions emerging online should not be attributed to the entire fine arts community but rather to the specific organisers and faculty members responsible for the event’s management.”

Speaking about this, Azharul said while the idea had been discussed in the early planning stages, it was ultimately abandoned.

“This was a preliminary discussion; no final decision was made,” he said. “It was considered in the context of how the July Uprising could be incorporated into the New Year’s celebration.

“A draft decision was made, but we have since dropped the Abu Sayed motif. It will not be included,” he concluded.

[Writing in English by Sheikh Fariha Bristy]