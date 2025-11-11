Airports beef up security amid wave of arson attacks

Amid a wave of recent arson attacks, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has directed all airports to strengthen security and surveillance measures.

In a letter sent to every airport on Tuesday, the regulator instructed authorities to deploy the maximum number of security personnel, conduct thorough security checks for everyone, and emphasise fire safety preparedness.

Bangladesh has three international airports -- Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet -- and five domestic airports in Cox’s Bazar, Rajshahi, Jashore, Barishal, and Syedpur, all managed and controlled by CAAB.

CAAB Public Relations Officer Kawsar Mahmud said, “In the context of ongoing violence and unrest, CAAB reminded everyone to remain vigilant to ensure safe use of airports.”

The letter instructed:

• Implement KPI security guidelines thoroughly

• Permit entry only to authorised personnel and passengers, strictly controlling public access

• Maintain maximum presence of security officers at airports

• Conduct random security checks at all entry and exit points

• Ensure thorough inspection of passengers, cabin baggage, cargo, and vehicles

• Conduct frequent patrols in sensitive areas and perimeter zones

• Check and maintain security equipment daily (jammer, EDS, ETD, metal detectors, CCTV)

• Brief security staff regularly and keep them alert

• Immediately report any suspicious persons, objects, or activity to higher authorities

• Maintain 24/7 CCTV monitoring and act promptly on suspicious activity

• Inspect gas lines, electrical lines, and installations to ensure fire safety

• Keep fire safety systems ready and operational around the clock

The directive follows a fire at Shahjalal International Airport’s import cargo complex on Oct 18, which took nearly 27 hours to douse and raised security concerns.

Three weeks later, on Nov 6, an integrated Ansar member responsible for security, Zenarul Islam, was caught at Hangar Gate No. 8 with 15 mobile phones.

Amid the Awami League’s protest programme, a new wave of arson and unrest has swept across the country in the past three days.

CAAB officials said the letter aims to ensure maximum security at all airports during this volatile period.