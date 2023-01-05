Awami League candidate Ripon wins Gaibandha-5 by-election

Mahmud Hassan Ripon, the ruling Awami League’s candidate for the Gaibandha-5 constituency, won the by-election two and a half months after it was suspended due to widespread irregularities.

The former president of Bangladesh Chhatra League bagged 78,276 votes, while his nearest rival the Jatiya Party’s Golam Shahid Ranju got 44,950, according to Returning Officer Faridul Islam.

Balloting through 952 electronic voting machines at 145 polling centres in the constituency with 339,000 voters was held from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on Wednesday amid intense cold, which affected early voter turnout. The voters started queuing as the day passed by.