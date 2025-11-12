‘Bangladesh preparing for elections’: Yunus tells Canadian parliamentary delegation

The government is preparing to organise the general election to mark a “historic moment” for the nation, Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has told a Canadian parliamentary delegation.

The delegation, led by Senator Salma Ataullahjan, met with him at the State Guest House Jamuna on Wednesday, according to a media statement from the Chief Advisor’s Office.

The Canadian team discussed ways to strengthen bilateral trade cooperation and address the Rohingya crisis.

Yunus briefed the delegation on the ongoing reform process and preparations for the polls scheduled for February.

“You are visiting at a time when Bangladesh is undergoing a significant transformation, a youth-led uprising has brought about major changes,” he was quoted as telling the delegates.

Expressing gratitude for Canada’s continued support over the Rohingya crisis, Yunus said: “It has been eight years. Repatriation to their homeland is the only sustainable solution, there is no alternative.”

“Nearly 1.2 million people are now living here. Thousands of children are being born and growing up without any clarity about their citizenship or future.

“They are frustrated and angry. The decline in financial aid has created new challenges, intensifying the crisis,” the interim government head added.

Senator Ataullahjan, who has long been engaged with the Rohingya crisis, said she would soon make a statement on the matter.

“This is a grave humanitarian crisis. The world must now focus on ensuring their peace and security,” she said.

Sameer Zuberi, former parliamentary secretary to Canada’s minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, expressed interest in expanding trade relations with Bangladesh.

“We are working to diversify our trade ties. There is a strong connection between the people of Bangladesh and Canada,” he said.

According to the media statement, both sides discussed potential trade opportunities in sectors such as ready-made garments and agriculture, and highlighted the scope for increasing Canadian investment in Bangladesh’s growing export sector.