Woman arrested in Dhanmondi 32 during Awami League ‘lockdown’

Police have arrested a woman in Dhanmondi 32 amid the “lockdown” called by the Awami League, whose activities are banned by the interim government.

Masud Alam, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Ramna Division, said on Thursday afternoon that the woman, identified as 32-year-old Salma Akter, was handed over to police by activists of the National Citizen Party (NCP).

“She came there on behalf of the ‘banned’ organisation and has taken part in its processions on several occasions,” Masud said.

He added that Salma had once caused disorder at the grave of former president Ziaur Rahman and “often tries to go viral in different ways”.

Masud said legal action is being taken against her. However, no political affiliation of the woman has been confirmed.