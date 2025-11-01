Record rainfall inundates roads, rail tracks in Chapainawabganj

Heavy overnight rain has flooded large parts of Chapainawabganj, with an average of 191mm of rainfall recorded in 24 hours.

The downpour, which started on Friday morning and continued overnight into Saturday, also left roads and railway tracks underwater.

Several roads, neighbourhoods, and both government and private offices in the city remain submerged.

Rainwater has entered the court premises, while the circuit-house area is under knee-deep water. Residents have been struggling throughout the day.

Md Yeasin Ali, deputy director of the Chapainawabganj Department of Agricultural Extension, said: “From 6am on Friday to 8am on Saturday, 191mm of rain was recorded in the district, the highest in recent years.”

Mintu Rahman, a local resident, said the city’s inadequate drainage system has caused widespread public suffering.

Meanwhile, about 500m of railway line in Sadar Upazila was submerged. Chapainawabganj Railway Station Master Obaidul Haque said the Dhaka-bound Banalata Express train left at 8:17am, facing a two-hour and 17-minute delay.

Kabirul Islam of Sadar Upazila said a culvert between Debinagar and Alatuli unions collapsed following the overnight downpour, leaving a large area deluged.

He added that winter vegetable fields, including onions, tomatoes, and chillies, across almost 134 hectares have also been flooded, causing significant losses for farmers.

Yeasin said that in 24 hours, 260mm of rainfall has been recorded in Sadar Upazila, 175mm in Shibganj, 180mm in Gomostapur, 175mm in Nachol, and 165mm in Bholahat Upazila.

He said the full extent of the crop damage caused by the rain is being assessed, and information is still being collected at the field level.