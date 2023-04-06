State minister explains in parliament why Bangabazar suffered blaze

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman has said the traders of Bangabazar did not heed warnings about the risks of fire at the dilapidated marketplace.

He said the traders were given notices multiple times, and they ignored all of them. The authorities could not renovate the marketplace amid a court stay order either.

The biggest clothing marketplace in the country went up in a devastating fire on Apr 4. It took 48 units of the fire service six hours to douse the flames, but by then, the marketplace, which consisted of Bangabazar Market, Mahanagar Plaza, Adarsha Market and Gulistan Market, was reduced to ashes.

Several buildings in the locality, including Anexco Tower, were also damaged in the blaze that burnt down around 5,000 shops when the stores were preparing to sell clothes worth millions of taka before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Speaking in parliament on Thursday, Enamur brought up the history of Bangabazar. He said the city corporation received 1.697 acres of land from Bangladesh Railway in 1985 and built Bangabazar there.

The market association then constructed the Bangabazar Complex at their own expense in 1995. In 2016, the government employed a consultant firm to construct a multi-storeyed building there.

The construction of a 10-floor steel-structured complex with nearly 4,500 shops and a parking space for over 140 cars on the 67,332 square feet land was approved. The work was supposed to begin in June 2019.