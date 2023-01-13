Winter cold, polluted water leave Ijtema attendees sick

Masud Rana, a native of Gazipur who is staying at section 1 of the Ijtema, said the water in the reservoir near toilet buildings No. 13 and 14 is visibly strewn with filth.

“Ijtema attendees are using the filthy water for drinking and cooking. Hence, they are suffering from diarrhoea and other diseases."

People who could not get a place inside the Ijtema ground are staying on pavements and open spaces, said Mobarak Hossain, a resident of Mymensingh.

Consequently, many are catching cold and fevers due to the foggy and chilly weather, he added. Some are also suffering from asthma attacks as a result of exposure to dust.

Md Khorshed Alam, a doctor at Hamdard Free Medical Camp, said they provided medical care to as many as 2,000 attendees. Most of them suffered from diarrhoea, asthma and fever.

As many as 1, 313 people received medical attention in the 24 hours to Friday afternoon, according to Mohammed Jahangir Alam, director of the Shaheed Ahsanullah Master General Hospital.