Temperatures likely to remain ‘tolerable’ for a few days amid heatwave

Bangladesh is set for a brief but welcome respite from the sweltering weather induced by an ongoing heatwave across the country.

However, the relief is likely to be short-lived, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

“Over the next few days, temperatures may stay relatively lower —- likely for around five days,” Meteorologist Shahinul Islam said on Tuesday.

But once the rainfall subsides, temperatures could rise again, he added.

In its regular bulletin, the BMD said that over the next 24 hours, parts of the Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, and some areas in the Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, and Barishal divisions may experience temporary gusty winds with lightning and rain or thundershowers.

As of 6am Tuesday, the highest recorded rainfall was 40mm in Cox's Bazar's Kutubdia.

The forecast also suggests that daytime temperatures across the country may slightly decrease over the next 24 hours, while nighttime temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged.

On Monday, a mild heatwave was sweeping over Sandwip and Sitakunda, as well as parts of Dhaka, Tangail, Narayanganj, Madaripur, Moulvibazar, Rangamati, Cumilla, Chandpur, Feni, Khulna, Bagerhat, and Patuakhali.

The highest temperature that day was 37.5 degrees Celsius in Sitakunda, Chattogram, while Dhaka recorded a high of 36.1 degrees Celsius.