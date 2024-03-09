IVAC to accept Indian visa applications till 3:30pm during Ramadan

The Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) has brought a change in its schedule ahead of the fasting month of Ramadan.
The visa applications will be accepted until 3:30pm at the IVAC in Dhaka’s Jamuna Future Park from Mar 12, the High Commission of India said in a post on its official Facebook account on Saturday.
“Those with appointment slots between 3pm to 4pm are requested to reach IVAC before 3:30pm.”
The 16 Indian visa application centres in Bangladesh are managed by the State Bank of India. They are located in Dhaka (Jamuna Future Park), Jashore, Khulna, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Thakurgaon, Satkhira, Bogura, Noakhali, Brahmanbaria, Cumilla and Kushtia.
All types of Indian visa applications are accepted at the IVAC based on date and time.