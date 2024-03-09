IVAC to accept Indian visa applications till 3:30pm during Ramadan

The Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) has brought a change in its schedule ahead of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The visa applications will be accepted until 3:30pm at the IVAC in Dhaka’s Jamuna Future Park from Mar 12, the High Commission of India said in a post on its official Facebook account on Saturday.

“Those with appointment slots between 3pm to 4pm are requested to reach IVAC before 3:30pm.”