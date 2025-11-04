Crude bomb explodes outside NCP leader’s office in Shariatpur

A crude bomb has exploded outside the private office of a National Citizen Party (NCP) leader in Shariatpur, triggering panic in the locality.

The blast occurred around Monday night near the municipal Eidgah ground beside the office of Sabuj Talukder, the district NCP’s senior joint coordinator, said Helal Uddin, chief of Palang Model Police Station.

The NCP leader alleged that the incident followed a phone threat from a “Bangladesh Chhatra League leader”.

Police and locals said a group of assailants threw several crude bombs outside the office before fleeing the scene. Responding quickly, police recovered one unexploded cocktail from the spot.

Sabuj said, “For a long time, I’ve been receiving death threats from people identifying themselves as members of the banned organisation Chhatra League.

“On Sunday, I was warned that my office and business would be set on fire.”

Officer Helal confirmed the recovery of the unexploded device, adding that legal action will be taken based on the complaint.