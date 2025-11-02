Transport system in disarray, chief advisor urges discipline

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has acknowledged that Bangladesh’s transport system is “all over the place”, emphasising the urgent need to restore order before it becomes a major threat to the national economy.

Speaking at an inter-ministerial meeting on Sunday, he warned that if discipline is not restored soon, the entire system will turn into a “noose around the neck of the economy”.

The meeting, held at the State Guest House Jamuna, discussed the evaluation and strategic planning of the Central Integrated Multimodal Transport Sector Master Plan of Bangladesh, according to a media statement issued by the Chief Advisor’s Office.

Yunus stressed the importance of developing road, rail, air and waterways in a sustainable and coordinated manner. He also called for infrastructure development that safeguards the environment and preserves rivers.

“We must ensure that our work causes no harm to the environment,” he said.

“We cannot afford to wound our rivers, we must keep the waters calm and remember that they are an immense asset for our nation.”

During the meeting, the Roads and Highways Department presented a preliminary strategic plan jointly prepared through inter-ministerial coordination.

The plan showed ways to bring the national transport network under discipline through integration, with selective reforms and additions where needed.

It noted that efficient use of existing rail, road and waterways, along with modest expansion, could substantially improve connectivity across the country.

Appreciating the collaborative planning effort, Yunus said it provided a strong initial framework but called for “practical steps” to put it into action.

The entire plan must be guided by the goal of economic prosperity, he added, calling to prioritise regional and global connectivity alongside internal reforms.

Reiterating the importance of river transport, he said: “When we think of our rivers as transport channels, we must remember, our rivers are our lifelines.”

Special Assistant to the Chief Advisor Sheikh Moinuddin noted that the planning aims to build an “economic lifeline” through integrated transport networks.

Local Government Advisor Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain said his ministry had initiated steps to establish a “Planners’ Wing” within the Local Government Division to ensure more structured and strategic implementation of local development projects.

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun added that three new ports are expected to be operational in Chattogram by 2030, stressing the need for rapid development of efficient road connectivity to these ports.