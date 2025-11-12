Petrol bombs thrown at Mohammadpur Preparatory School overnight

Assailants have reportedly conducted a petrol bomb attack on Preparatory School and College located on Iqbal Road in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, three days after an explosive device went off near the entrance of St Joseph School, not far from the institution.

Mohammadpur Police chief Kazi Rafique Ahmed said two petrol bombs were hurled at the Preparatory School by criminals late on Tuesday night. However, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

CCTV footage of the attack shows four individuals on two motorcycles arriving around midnight. They are seen throwing two petrol bombs one after the other inside the Preparatory School premises before fleeing.

Prior to the attack, the two motorcycles were observed circling the area once. The drivers of both vehicles wore helmets, while the pillion passengers put on caps and face masks.

One street along Asad Avenue in Mohammadpur houses five schools. Panic had spread in the area following the crude bomb blast at the St Joseph School entrance on this street on Sunday.

SFX Greenherald International School is on one side of St Joseph School, and St Paul’s School is on the other. YWCA Girls’ School is directly across from St Joseph.

Many other educational institutions, including Mohammadpur Preparatory, Summerfield, Tiny Tots, and London International School, are within half a kilometre of this area. Students from nursery level through higher secondary study at these schools.

On Monday, the authorities of Summerfield and Tiny Tots schools sent a message to guardians asking them to download the "Zoom" app. The school authorities informed parents that classes would be held online from Nov 11 to 13 due to an "unexpected holiday”.

Earlier on Monday morning, a cocktail bomb exploded in front of “Prabatana”, a food business owned by Farida Akhter, advisor to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, in Mohammadpur.

These schools are located very close to the scene of the incident as well.

Video footage of that bomb attack showed a father taking his daughter to school when the explosion occurred, and smoke was seen rising. The panicked father was seen grabbing his daughter's arm and running.