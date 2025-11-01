BNP’s Kayser Kamal alleges emergence of ‘new fraudster’ in Bangladesh

BNP’s Legal Affairs Secretary Kayser Kamal has claimed that a “new fraudster” has emerged in Bangladesh, accusing the interim government of deceiving the people through its actions.

He said the activities of the government have raised “public suspicion” as the July Charter, signed with the consent of all political parties, has not yet been presented before the nation.

He condemned the move and expressed concern over the “lack of transparency” surrounding the agreement.

Speaking at the biennial conference of the Nationalist Lawyers Forum at Mymensingh District Bar on Saturday afternoon, Kayser said: “We have seen Sheikh Hasina deceive the nation before, but now we are witnessing the rise of a new deceiver -- this is shameful.”

He explained that certain clauses of the July Charter would automatically be incorporated into the Constitution if not inserted within 260 days after the parliamentary election, which, according to him, is unprecedented both in Bangladesh and abroad.

Kayser urged the government to immediately present the signed July Charter before the nation, saying the people of Bangladesh may forgive but never forget, citing Hasina as an example.

Addressing Asif Nazrul, he said the law advisor often makes “harsh remarks” about the judiciary, which the legal community does not take positively.

He warned that if such behaviour continues, the lawyers would be compelled to take to the streets.