Bangladesh civil administration is 'friendlier' now, says army chief

Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, chief of the Bangladesh Army, says the army is now on much friendlier terms with the civil administration and feels "more comfortable" working together.

He made the remarks after a meeting with local administrators at the Deputy Commissioner's Conference at Dhaka's Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Thursday.

Highlighting the importance of attending the conference, the army chief said, “I came to the conference in person last time, too. I do not send any representatives. My presence in person at this conference for two years in a row is proof of the significance I attach to it.