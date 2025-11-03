Met Office warns of higher tides, light rain in coastal divisions

A low-pressure area has formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Myanmar coast. It is likely to move north-northwest along the Myanmar-Bangladesh coast, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department says.

Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque told bdnews24.com, "It may rain in the Barishal and Chattogram divisions around Nov 5 and Nov 6 due to the influence of the low. Khulna, some parts of Dhaka and Sylhet may also experience light rainfall. However, the low is unlikely to intensify."

The BMD said in its regular bulletin that rain and thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places over the Chattogram division and at one or two places over the Barishal and Sylhet divisions in the next 24 hours. Elsewhere in the country, the weather is expected to remain largely dry with temporary partly cloudy skies.

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre of the Water Development Board said that currently, normal tides are prevailing in the rivers of the coastal areas in the Barishal, Khulna and Chattogram divisions, which may continue for the next day. However, higher tides are expected in the following two days.

The Met Office said that night temperatures may fall slightly and day temperatures may rise slightly over the country in the 24 hours from at 9am on Monday. Both day and night temperatures are likely to decrease gradually over the next five days.

The highest temperature in the country over the last 24 hours was recorded in Cox's Bazar and Sitakunda at 33.5 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature was recorded at 19.9 degree Celsius in Rajshahi.